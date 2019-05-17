F-16 crashes into building near runway at March Reserve Air Force Base

KABC-TV(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — An F-16 crashed at March Reserve Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon, hitting a warehouse located right by the runway.

Maj. Perry Covington, a public affairs officer, said the building was on fire. The pilot ejected and was OK, Covington said.

No other injuries were reported.

The unit flying this alert mission from the base in Riverside, California, was a combination of pilots and aircraft from California and South Dakota Air National Guard units.

The pilot belongs to the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard and the aircraft belongs to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

