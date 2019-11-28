Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning

iStock(NEW YORK) — If you were met with a blank white screen on your phone or computer when you logged into Facebook on Thursday, you were not alone. The social media platform has been experiencing intermittent outages on Thanksgiving morning.

For almost an hour, Facebook went blank and sent millions of users to other social media outlets to entertain themselves as the turkey was in the oven. Users are also reporting issues with Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Instagram posted a message on Twitter about the issues. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown,” it read.

The website was back up and running by 9:55 a.m. (EST). The site then went down again at approximately 10:45 a.m and is back up.

Request for comment from Facebook about the outage was not immediately returned.

