Facebook went down and then came back up Thanksgiving morning

iStock(NEW YORK) — If you were met with a blank white screen on your phone or computer when you logged into Facebook on Thursday, you were not alone.

For almost an hour on Thanksgiving morning, Facebook went blank and sent millions of users to other social media outlets to entertain themselves as the turkey was in the oven.

The website was back up and running by 9:55 a.m. (EST).

Request for comment from Facebook about the outage was not immediately returned.

