Family car of missing 4-year-old Texas girl Maleah Davis located: Police

Houston Police(MISSOURI CITY, Texas) — Police in Texas say they have located the car used by the stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis on the day he claims the little girl was kidnapped by three men who assaulted him and knocked him unconscious.

The car, a silver 2011 Nissan Altima, was located Thursday morning in Missouri City, Texas, close from where Maleah’s stepfather, Darion Vence, 26, says he regained consciousness and discovered she had vanished. He told police he came to on the side of a road, more than 21 hours after he says the perpetrators took Meleah and the car, according to the Houston Police Department.

UPDATE on investigation of missing child Maleah Davis: PIO is en route to a business at 5425 State Highway 6 in Missouri City where the silver Nissan Altima involved in Maleah’s alleged kidnapping was recovered a short time ago. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 9, 2019

Vence told police his 2-year-old son, who had also been in the car, was sitting next to him and was unharmed.

Maleah has been missing since Friday night and police have not identified any suspects in her disappearance.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

