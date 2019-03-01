Family of kidnapped young mom speaks out as Boston police work to ID recovered body: 'We're all devastated'

Released by Boston Police(BOSTON) — The family of a young mom who was allegedly kidnapped after leaving a Boston nightclub says the body recovered in the suspected kidnapper’s car was indeed their missing relative, her brother told ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

“We received some devastating news today,” said Katia Depina, a cousin of kidnapping victim Jassy Correia, said at Thursday night a news conference. “Jassy is no longer with us.”

“We’re all devastated by what happened,” Depina added.

Correia, 23, disappeared with a man after leaving Boston’s Venu Nightclub shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Boston Police Department said.

Police on Thursday identified her suspected kidnapper as Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, and urged the public to help find Correia and Coleman.

Later that day, police said Coleman was arrested in Delaware.

A body was recovered but authorities “are awaiting a positive identification at this time,” police said Thursday afternoon.

Correia, a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, was at the club Saturday night to celebrate her birthday with three friends, her family said, according to WCVB.

“Women should have a right to go to any nightclub and wear whatever they want to, and not worry about being kidnapped and murdered at the end of their night. And that’s what this family is concerned about,” family friend Joao DePina said at Thursday’s news conference, according to WCVB. “They are in mourning. But they want everybody else to understand that this is not what any family should ever have to go through.”

Depina, the cousin, added: “I would like to thank the community for stepping up and spreading the word and getting this out there as quickly as they did.”

The cause and manner of death of the recovered body are pending, police added.

