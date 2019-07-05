Family suffers critical burns when Texas road rage shooting sets off fireworks in car

iStock(HOUSTON) — A family of four, including two children, is in critical condition after a road rage incident ended in flames Thursday night near Houston, Texas.

Authorities say the family was driving in their truck in Harris County when the father got into a dispute with another driver on the road.

Both drivers eventually pulled into a gas station, where the second driver pulled out a gun. The father attempted to drive off, but when the second driver fired toward his truck, the gunshots struck the vehicle and set off fireworks that the family was carrying, police said.

The family was rushed to the emergency room after good Samaritans came to the rescue. The two children, ages 1 and 3, were airlifted to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, according to police.

The suspect who fired the shots is still unknown, and officials at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that there is a possibility that there were also children in the suspect’s vehicle.

There is a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.

