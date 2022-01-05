Fatal fire breaks out at Philadelphia row house

(File photo) – Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — A “fatal fire” erupted at a Philadelphia row house Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department said.

“Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse,” the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. “It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

