FBI, ATF responding to active shooter situation reported in Illinois

Chalabala/iStock(CHICAGO) — Police in Illinois are responding to calls of an ongoing active shooter situation in Aurora.

The city of Aurora is located about 40 miles east of Chicago.

“We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed,” the Aurora police department tweeted Friday afternoon.

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

The active shooter was first publicly confirmed by the city on their Twitter account.

The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a tweet that it was responding to the active shooter reports.

FBI agents out of the Chicago field office are also responding to the scene and assisting law enforcement, a spokesperson for FBI-Chicago told ABC News.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.