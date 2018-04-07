FDNY responds to four-alarm fire at Trump Tower

@FDNY/Twitter (NEW YORK) — FDNY firefighters responded to a four-alarm blaze at Trump Tower on Saturday.

One serious injury was reported, according to the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

The fire broke out on the 50th floor of the skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, fire officials said.

President Trump was not in New York City this weekend.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.