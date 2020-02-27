Felon at large after escaping parole custody in New York City

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision(NEW YORK) — A violent felon is at large after escaping parole custody in New York City, officials said.

Travis Simon, who was released to parole supervision on Feb. 4, reported to the New York State Division of Parole’s office in Manhattan on Wednesday and was told that he was being referred to a 45-day treatment program after it was determined he had violated his parole conditions “in an important respect.” That’s when the 30-year-old parolee fled custody, according to a statement from New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey.

“Community Supervision staff have been working with the parolee since his release on various violations of his conditions of parole,” Mailey said.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has since issued an absconder warrant for Simon and notified both local and state law enforcement agencies, who are actively looking for him.

Simon was convicted on first-degree assault, a class B violent felony, and sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2011. He will be on parole supervision until June 2022, according to New York state inmate records.

