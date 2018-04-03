Female suspect in shooting at YouTube’s headquarters died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

KGO-TV(SAN BRUNO, Calif.) — The suspect in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in California’s Bay Area is believed to be a woman who was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the scene was an “active event” and that law enforcement was methodically searching the building to “make sure it is clear.” The building has been evacuated, he said.

At least four victims have been transported to area hospitals, Barberini said. At least one victim is in critical condition, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told reporters.

Employees tweeted that an active shooter was in the building and that people inside had barricaded themselves in rooms. Some employees were later evacuated.

One employee, Todd Sherman, tweeted that he was sitting in a meeting when he heard rumbling from what he first thought was an earthquake but was really people nearby who were running away.

Sherman said that after someone told him that “there was a person with a gun,” he “looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs.”

Aerial footage showed people coming out of the building with their hands in the air, surrounded by a heavy police presence. Officers in bulletproof vests were then seen entering the building.

Police were seen patting down people outside after they left the building.

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed that police activity was occurring at the building and asked people to stay out of the area.

The city of San Bruno is located just south of San Francisco, near the San Francisco International Airport.

About 1,700 people work on the YouTube campus, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the California Highway Patrol are responding to the scene, as is the FBI in San Francisco.

Google, which is the parent company of YouTube, said in a statement that it is coordinating with authorities and will release information as it becomes available.

