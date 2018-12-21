Fiancé of missing Colorado mother arrested for murder: Sources

Woodland Park Police Department(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, was arrested for murder Friday morning, nearly one month after Berreth vanished, sources told ABC News.

Berreth, a 29-year-old mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

Berreth and Frazee’s baby is safe, sources told ABC News.

Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client “continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation.”

Frazee declined to speak publicly and is instead focusing “on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth,” his attorney said last week.

