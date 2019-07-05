Fifteen people shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on July 4th

bjdlzx/iStock(CHICAGO) — At least one person was killed and 14 others were wounded on Independence Day due to gun violence in Chicago, Ill.

In Humboldt Park, a 32-year-old man was killed when he was shot while standing near the intersection of Homan and Iowa around 11:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A 31-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy also were wounded in the shooting.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that officers “attempted to chase a white sedan but lost sight of the car.”

Three people were also stabbed and 16 people were trampled following Fourth of July fireworks on Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Guglielmi told ABC News that a “mini-stampede” took place there after a private security officer incorrectly yelled “active shooter” into the crowd.

He said the three stabbings were a result of an argument over rival gangs, when one of the men involved pulled out a knife and stabbed three individuals.

Last year, there were eight people shot and one killed on July Fourth, according to Guglielmi.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.