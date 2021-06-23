Fire emergency in the West: At least 50 wildfires burn

Eisenlohr/iStock

(LOS ANGELES) — There were at least 50 large wildfires burning more than half a million acres across 11 states on Wednesday — mostly in the West.

In Colorado, the Oil Spring and Sylvan fires in White River National Forest are the two biggest fires in the state. Firefighters are battling hot, dry and windy conditions.

Since the fire broke out on Monday, the Sylvan Fire has destroyed more than 3,000 acres in Eagle County, Colorado. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in Eagle County on Tuesday evening.

In central California, a fast-moving brush fire, known as the Inyo Creek Fire, broke out on June 18 due to lightning from passing thunderstorms with mandatory evacuation orders issued in the area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Rafael Fire near Sedona, Arizona, has burned across 24,000 acres. As a result, the state has closed four of its national forests due to the extreme fire danger, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

In Spokane, Washington, a brush fire reportedly damaged homes and a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said this year’s fire season should not be taken lightly.

This is an indication of how the summer’s going to go,” Schaeffer told Spokane ABC affiliate KXLY.

He said that the fire was wind-driven and no one was injured.

The erratic fire behavior and elevated fire danger will continue across the West this week. Several states remain under red flag warnings due to gusty winds and dry lightning.

