Firefighter injured in central Texas as wildfires rage on

(HOOD COUNTY, Texas) — Extreme weather conditions are causing deadly wildfires across the country.

A wildfire in central Texas that started over the weekend has burned over 11,000 acres and injured a firefighter, according to Hood County officials. Officials with the forest service said the fire started in Erath County and is moving north.

The wildfire, known as “Big L” by the Texas A&M Forest Service, started in a grassy area where it quickly began to spread due to the gusty winds and dry heat. The Hood County Emergency Management department said the city of Lipan, about 18 miles west of Granbury, was being evacuated and residents were urged to head east toward Granbury.

As of Monday morning, the Big L fire was about 20% contained and residents who evacuated were allowed to return home.

Four firefighters were wounded after battling the “Big L,” according to Hood County officials. One firefighter suffered first-degree burns but has been treated and released from the hospital. The other three firefighters suffered dehydration and have since recovered, officials said.

A red flag warning and high wind alerts have been issued for some areas throughout southern Texas as gusty winds and dry conditions continue to fuel wildfires.

With wildfires raging throughout Texas, severe storms expected to arrive later Monday night into Tuesday morning could potentially bring the precipitation needed to combat the dry heat and strong winds.

