Firefighter killed in shooting at LA County fire station: Sources

(LOS ANGELES) — A gunman is at large after at least two people were shot at a fire station in Southern California on Tuesday, including a firefighter who died from his injuries, multiple sources told ABC News.

The gunfire was reported at 10:53 a.m. local time at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement is searching for the suspected shooter, who’s believed to have been an employee of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, sources said.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2)

There’s also a fire at a home reportedly belonging to the suspect, the sheriff’s department said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it is holding all units from responding to fight the blaze because the current location of the suspect is unknown, and they won’t fight the fire until the house is deemed safe.

