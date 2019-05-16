Firefighter shot and killed responding to medical call in Wisconsin

MattGush/iStock(APPLETON, Wis.) — A Wisconsin firefighter was shot and later died, and three other people were shot, at the scene of a medical emergency Wednesday night.

The 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department died after he was rushed to a local hospital, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

One of the other three shooting victims was an Appleton police officer who’s recovering at a local hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department told ABC Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV police and fire units responded to a transit center after a medical call around 5:30 p.m. local time.

While they were treating an individual, “the incident escalated into shots being fired,” Cash said. “It was a very quick scene. … We had to get people to the hospital quickly. So we’re just happy we could get them there and get them the medical attention they needed.”

Tori Mourning, a witness, told WBAY that at first it sounded like a lawnmower backfiring and then “I heard it again — I looked up because we can see the bus stop from my bedroom window.”

“I saw the guy shoot a female, and she went down,” Mourning added, “and another shot was fired, and there was another male, and he went down, and then I saw the shooter flee.”

