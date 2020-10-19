Fires explode in the West burning homes, prompting evacuations

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — At least three dozen large uncontained wildfires are burning in the western U.S.

Over the weekend, gusty winds and bone dry conditions spread the fires in Colorado and Utah.

The Cameron Peak fire in Colorado is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history burning 203,253 acres and is 62% contained with evacuations issued.

The Calwood Fire in Colorado is 8,788 acres and is 15% contained with evacuations also issued.

The Lefthand Canyon Fire in Colorado is 312 acres and there were evacuations on Sunday.

The Range Fire in Utah is at least 3,000 acres and containment is currently unknown with evacuations issued.

On Monday, it will continue to be bone dry with gusty winds near 30 mph or higher and gusty winds will increase Tuesday and into Wednesday for the Rockies and the fire zone.

Rain is not forecast for Colorado and Utah until this weekend.

Meanwhile, to the north and east of the fires, from Montana into Michigan, a possible October snowstorm is developing and some areas could see near a half a foot of snow.

Even the Twin Cities could see a few inches of early season snow on Tuesday.

In the northern Rockies, the highest elevations could see more than 6 inches of snow.

