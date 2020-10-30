First snow of season expected for Northeast, as coldest air of season forecast for millions

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The first snow of the season is expected Friday morning for millions in the Northeast as Zeta weakens in the Atlantic.

Cold air and a coastal storm are changing rain to snow for many in the Northeast, especially in upstate New York and into southern New England.

Some computer models are showing snow trying to sneak into coastal Connecticut, New York City and northern New Jersey later Friday morning.

Some areas could see up to 4 inches of snow from New York to Massachusetts. A dusting is possible for the Hudson Valley and into Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Boston Logan airport is reporting 1-mile visibility and snow with a temperature of 33 degrees Friday.

The storm will move out later Friday morning, taking the precipitation with it.

However, the coldest air of the season will follow behind the storm, bringing wind chills all the way down into the teens and 20s for most of the Northeast by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Zeta remnants brought wind gusts to more than 80 mph in the Carolinas Thursday and near 50 mph to coastal New Jersey. Winds gusted up to near 40 mph in New York City.

Flash flooding was reported Thursday from Georgia to Delaware.

As of Friday morning, more than 1.4 million people are still without power in the South due to Zeta.

Meanwhile, a new tropical system is trying to develop in the Caribbean. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Eta.

At this time, it does not look like it will bring any threat to the U.S., but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for Central America early next week.

