Five dead in shooting in western Texas; suspect shot, killed: Officials

(ODESSA, Texas) — Five people are dead in a shooting in and around Odessa and Midland, Texas, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter has been shot and killed, the Midland Police Department said.

“There is no active shooter at this time,” Midland police said. “All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.”

Police said there were 21 shooting victims.

Odessa police said multiple people were shot by a gunman who at one point hijacked a mail truck and was “shooting at random people.”

Midland Memorial Hospital has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition, hospital officials said. The other three patients are in stable condition.

Midland and Odessa are in western Texas, about 20 miles apart.

“The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said, “We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

He added, “We offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa.”

Abbott said he’ll go to Odessa on Sunday.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s been briefed by the attorney general.

“FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged,” he tweeted. “More to follow.”

