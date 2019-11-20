Flash flooding, rare hail strike Southwest before storm moves east

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm is pounding the Southwest, bringing rare hail to Los Angeles and flash flooding to Arizona, before it moves east across the country.

Flash flood watches will be in effect in the Southwest through Wednesday night as the storm continues to bring rain to typically flash flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the storm is set to bring snow to parts of the Rockies. Some areas could see 10 to 20 inches of snow, with some localized snowfall totals up to 30 inches by Friday.

As the storm moves east Wednesday night into Thursday, rain will impact a stretch of the country from the desert Southwest all the way through the southern Great Lakes.

Parts of Texas, southern Oklahoma and extreme western Arkansas could see strong storms through Thursday afternoon.

As the system continues east, some parts of Arkansas could see rainfall totals of over four inches by midday Friday.

