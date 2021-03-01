Flooding in Kentucky sparks rescues, evacuations for seniors

welcomia/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO and MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Up to 5 inches of rain has slammed parts of Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, leaving residents stranded, roads washed out and buildings flooded.

In London, Kentucky, the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad used a raft to rescue a woman trapped in her car Sunday night.

In Salyersville, Kentucky, a nursing home evacuated its residents due to a high risk of flooding, the staff told local station WYMT-TV.

In Powell County, Kentucky, all learning is remote on Monday due to the flooding.

Thunderstorms also brought damaging winds to Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, knocking down power lines and trees.

Officials are urging residents to drive with extra caution.

The flooding rain is expected to subside Monday.

To the north, a snowstorm brought up to 1 foot of snow to the Dakotas and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, causing numerous accidents.

In the Northeast, after a mild and rainy weekend for millions in the Northeast, arctic air is returning.

By Tuesday morning, the wind chill — what it feels like — will plunge to -13 degrees in Boston, 2 degrees in New York City and 9 degrees in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service warned that frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 10 minutes for those in New England.

