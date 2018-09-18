Florence dumped about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina: National Weather Service

@FayettevillePD/Twitter(NEW YORK) — Florence, which made landfall as a hurricane Friday, dropped about 8.04 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, citing “the unofficial, radar-estimated storm total rainfall.”

At least 32 people are dead, including several young children, as a result of the storm, which brought unprecedented rainfall and flooding to North and South Carolina.

North Carolina’s governor on Monday called Florence an “epic storm” and warned that some parts of his state “have not seen the worst flooding yet.”

“This remains a significant disaster,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference. “The next few days will be long ones as the flooding continues.”

First responders have rescued and evacuated more than 2,600 people as of Monday.

“We, the people of North Carolina, will get through this,” Cooper said.

