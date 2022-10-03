Florida teenager dead, two others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police

avid_creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.

Law enforcement officials identified a male suspect, 15, who was allegedly driving the car, and two passengers, ages 15 and 16, as the suspects.

The three teens were heading eastbound at more than 80 mph without headlights when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went over the curb, hit a sign for a business and flipped over, Pinellas law enforcement said in a news release.

Officials said they did not pursue the stolen vehicle, following department policy.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were both sent to the hospital with life-threatening and critical injuries, respectively, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference Sunday.

“The driver of the car lost control of the car,” Gualtieri said. “These are young kids; they’re inexperienced drivers. No driver’s licenses.”

Gualtieri said one of the teens is not expected to survive his injuries.

The sheriff said the boys’ parents believed the kids were asleep, saying they snuck out of their homes in the middle of the night.

“You can only imagine the angst [of] those parents, in the last 45 minutes, when we knocked on their door and told them that one of their sons is deceased and the other one is probably going to be deceased,” Gualtieri said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Gualtieri said that his office plans to release footage of the incident on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.