Florida woman reportedly attacked by bobcat, hospitalized in serious condition

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — A Florida woman was on a walk with her husband when she was reportedly attacked by a bobcat early Friday, officials said.

The couple was walking on a path within their apartment complex in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale, when they called 911 at 5:14 a.m. to report an attack by a bobcat, Lauderhill Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy told ABC News.

Her husband tried to fight off the animal and was knocked to the ground, Levy said.

Officials have not confirmed if the animal was a bobcat, Levy said.

The woman was bleeding seriously, suffering injuries to her face and an arm, Levy said.

She was taken to Broward Health in serious condition, Levy said, and her husband in fair condition. Her condition has since been upgraded to fair, according to Broward Health.

The woman was identified by ABC Miami affiliate WPLG as Ezlan Fray, who is in her 80s. Her finger was nearly bitten off in the attack, according to WPLG.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating to try to determine what the animal was, Levy said.

Carol Lyn Parrish, a spokeswoman for FWC, told ABC News via email: “The FWC is aware of a report of a bobcat injuring a woman in Broward County. Public safety is paramount to the FWC and staff are investigating the incident. At this time, no additional information is available.”

