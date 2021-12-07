Football player, 16, slain in Michigan school shooting to be mourned at funeral
diephosi/iStock
(OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to remember 16-year-old football player Tate Myre, who was killed one week ago in a shooting at his Michigan high school.
Myre, a junior, was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. The suspected gunman and his parents have been charged.
Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him from his school to a hospital, authorities said.
Myre, an honors student, was “beloved by all” and had a “bright future,” the Oxford football team said. Myre had been on the school’s varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.
The teen loved Christmas, his family dog and spending time with his family, friends and girlfriend, his obituary said.
The funeral begins at noon.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.