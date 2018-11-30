Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger indicted on murder charge for killing man in wrong apartment

Kaufman County Jail(DALLAS) — An ex-Dallas police officer accused of killing an unarmed man in his apartment has been indicted on a murder charge, records showed Friday.

Amber Guyger, who is white, allegedly mistook the apartment for hers when she shot Botham Jean, who was black, in his home in September.

Guyger was charged with manslaughter three days after 26-year-old Jean’s death.

The grand jury’s new indictment comes after deliberations and days of testimony from witnesses and Jean’s family.

Guyger, 30, was still wearing her police uniform when she arrived home at the South Side Flats on the night of Sept. 6 after working a full shift.

She told police she opened the ajar door of the unit she believed was hers and saw a “large silhouette,” which she thought was that of a burglar, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department weeks after the shooting.

