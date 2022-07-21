Former first lady Michelle Obama announces publish date for new book

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former first lady Michelle Obama, whose memoir “Becoming” became a global bestseller, is releasing a new book.

The book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times, was inspired by the challenges of the past several years, including the coronavirus pandemic, political turmoil and divide in the country, Obama said in a video message announcing the book.

“It’s often left me feeling out of balance. I’ve felt vulnerable and yes, at times, I’ve felt afraid,” she said, adding the difficult times prompted her to ask herself and others, “How do we overcome our fears? How can we channel our frustration into something positive? And how do we rekindle that flame that’s inside each of us?”

Obama said conversations with loved ones and with people across the country resulted in her new book, which she described as a “collection of stories and practices” that have helped her in her own life.

“I think of it as kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered even during times of high anxiety and stress,” she said of The Light We Carry. “And my hope is that we can equip ourselves with new tools and attitudes so that, together, maybe we’ll be a little steadier, with the understanding that none of us has to go through this alone.”

Obama’s book will be published on Nov. 15, 2022, in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world, according to the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House.

According to the publisher, in the book Obama, “details her most valuable practices, like ‘starting kind,’ ‘going high,’ and assembling a ‘kitchen table’ of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness.”

In her previous book, Becoming, Obama, a mother of two, detailed her journey from growing up on the South Side of Chicago to becoming first lady of the United States.

The memoir sold more than 17 million copies around the globe, according to Penguin Random House, and its accompanying audiobook won a Grammy for best spoken word album.

“Becoming” also turned into not just a bestselling book but a world tour for Obama, whose book tour consisted of stops in major arenas around the globe during which the former first lady was interviewed by high-profile people including Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.

