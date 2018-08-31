Former Marine arrested for allegedly making 42 bombs with 'enhanced lethality'

iStock/Thinkstock(PHOENIX) — More than 40 pipe bombs containing shrapnel were found in the home of an Arizona man after police discovered suspicious materials in his vehicle.

A traffic stop by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Wednesday revealed bomb-making components in the vehicle of 51-year-old Jeffrey Metcalf, a former Marine, according to ABC News Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

“The task force obtained and served a search warrant at Metcalf’s residence in Mesa, where a total of 42 pipe bombs were found along with material for the manufacturing of another possible 30 pipe bombs,” officials said in a statement.

The devices, allegedly made by Metcalf, were found to contain shrapnel, which gives them an “enhanced lethality,” authorities said. It took three hours for eight technicians to remove the explosives from the home, and another three hours to disarm them.

Metcalf was arrested and is facing 40 related weapons counts, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear at this time if he has retained an attorney.

Metcalf later told authorities that he had made the weapons over the course of four years because his wife was fearful of the government collapsing, according to KNXV-TV.

Authorities evacuated the homes near Metcalf’s to safely remove the bombs, authorities said. A neighbor who was evacuated told KNXV-TV that Metcalf was open about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder following his time in the service.

