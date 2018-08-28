Former Texas police officer found guilty of murder in death of teenager Jordan Edwards

moodboard/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — A former Texas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed African-American teenager.

A Dallas County jury convicted Roy Oliver, who is white and a former officer for the Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department, of murdering Jordan Edwards when he fired into a car the 15-year-old was in that was driving away from him.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

