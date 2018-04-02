Fort Bragg soldier found one week after he mysteriously went missing: Police

WTVN/ABC News(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) — A Fort Bragg soldier who mysteriously vanished one week ago has now been found and reunited with his family, local police said this morning.

Sgt. Carl Seeman, 25, was found in Fayetteville, North Carolina, early this morning, Fayetteville police said.

He was not injured and had left on his own accord, Fayetteville police spokesperson Asia Cannon said.

The police department said it was not releasing any more information.

Seeman had been reported missing on March 25 by a fellow soldier, Fayetteville Police spokesman Sgt. Shawn Strepay said last week.

Seeman’s car was found at a local Wal-Mart last week, Strepay said. His wallet and keys were missing, his mother, Jennifer Seeman, said, but his cellphone was in the car.

Two days after her oldest child was reported missing, Jennifer Seeman drove down from Rochester, New York, with her husband, father and brother to search for him.

“The panic comes and goes,” Jennifer Seeman told ABC News on Friday. “I feel like we’re not at panic when someone reaches out to me and says, ‘I might have seen him here.’ But the panic is real. And it hurts.”

She continued, “The only thing that we have are just leads from people who might have seen him. Our leads have turned up nothing. Right now we’re at a dead end and we’re just trying to come up with our next plan. We plan on staying down here as long as we need to until something pops up, until something happens.”

Carl Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg officials said.

Jennifer Seeman said he always wanted to be in the Army and enlisted his senior year of high school.

Carl Seeman has served in the Army since 2011 and has been with the 82nd Airborne Division since 2015, Fort Bragg said. He had one combat deployment to Afghanistan in 2012.

