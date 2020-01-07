Fotis Dulos arrested for murder of estranged wife Jennifer Dulos

New Canaan Police Department(NEW CANAAN, Conn.) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, was charged Tuesday with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, police said.

Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Kent Mahwinney, an attorney who has represented Fotis Dulos, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Mawhinney remains at large.

Jennifer Dulos, who shared five children with her estranged husband, went missing on May 24 amid the former couple’s contentious custody battle.

Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police at his home on Tuesday.

His defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters Tuesday, “We are confident about our odds.”

Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos’ family said in a statement Tuesday: “Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss.”

“Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests,” Luft said. “We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend were initially arrested in June and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. The couple was arrested again months later on another charge of tampering with evidence.

State police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was “lying in wait” for Jennifer Dulos at her New Canaan home and a violent assault took place in the garage, where bloodstains were found.

Clothes and sponges with her blood were found in trash cans where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags, according to arrest warrants. A woman in the man’s car fit the description of Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Troconis, according to the documents.

Fotis Dulos’ bond was set at $6 million after Tuesday’s arrest. He will be arraigned on Wednesday, Pattis told reporters. Troconis’ bond has been set at $2 million.

“We’ve sat for months, waiting and listening to speculation, and now we get to address the proof,” Pattis continued. “And we are confident about our case.”

Jennifer Dulos’ mother has custody of the Dulos’ five children.

