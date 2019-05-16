Four children, one adult killed in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

deepblue4you/iStock(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) — Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Miller County, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.

Eastbound Highway 54 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. It’s since reopened.

More details on the crash are expected to be released Thursday, according to KTVO-TV, a Kirksville, Missouri, ABC/CBS affiliate.

The family of the victims has been notified.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.