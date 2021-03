imaginima/iStockBy BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A full jury has been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd during a May 2020 arrest that ignited protests nationwide.



