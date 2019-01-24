Gen. Colin Powell shares roadside good deed encounter on Facebook

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage(WASHINGTON) — Retired four-star Gen. Colin L. Powell took to Facebook and called on the nation to “take care of each other” after a roadside encounter with one former Afghanistan civilian employee.

Powell was driving down Interstate 495 on his way the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center when his left front tire blew out, according to his Facebook post. He said that he was attempting to change his tire but was having a little trouble due to the cold weather and tight lug bolts when a car suddenly pulled in front of him.

As the man, now identified as Anthony Maggert, exited his car Powell noticed that he has a prosthetic leg.

“He said he recognized me and wanted to help me,” Powell said. “He grabbed the lug wrench and finished the job as I put the tools away.”

After his tire was changed, the two took a selfie and both hurried away to appointments at Walter Reed, according to the post. Powell didn’t get any information from Maggert but said he received this message from him later that evening.

“Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert.”

Powell said that this encounter not only made his day but was reassuring.

“You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great,” Powell posted. “Let’s stop screaming at each other. Let’s just take care of each other.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.