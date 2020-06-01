George Floyd protest live updates: Derek Chauvin moved to state prison

Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white Minnesota police officer, has sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States.

The National Guard has been activated in Washington, D.C., and 17 states: Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Utah, North Dakota, California, Missouri, Virginia, Kansas, Illinois and Nevada.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, murder and manslaughter charges have been filed against Derek Chauvin, the officer who prosecutors say held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and the other three officers at the scene have been fired. The Department of Justice is investigating.

This story is being updated throughout the day Monday. Please check back for updates:

3:01 a.m.: Seven police officers hospitalized in Boston, 40 people arrested

As of 3:00 a.m. this morning, the Boston Police Department has confirmed that seven injured officers have been transported to the hospital with many more treated on scene. A total of 21 police cruisers have been damaged and about 40 individuals placed under arrest during the protest. The situation remains active and the numbers are subject to change, according to the BPD.

2:22 a.m.: Derek Chauvin moved to state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has confirmed that Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of killing George Floyd, is now in custody at the state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchison made the request to move him over concerns about the large number of people who could possibly be booked into Hennepin County Jail tonight and concerns over COVID-19.

Chauvin’s court date has also been pushed back a week to next Monday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m. local time.

1:40 a.m.: In several cities, protesters and police share a hug

Although Sunday’s protests included much of the looting and violence of the previous week’s demonstrations, there were signs throughout the country that relations between protesters and police were warming.

In Orlando, Florida, photos on social media showed two police officers holding hands with protesters through a barricade. A video on Twitter showed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Miami detach himself from a security line to offer a hug to a woman sitting on a motor scooter, who said, “I appreciate your patience” after troopers remained calm when protesters approached them.

Elsewhere in Miami, video showed a group of protesters shattering the glass door of a CVS as they prepared to loot the store — only to be stopped by a group of peaceful protesters who formed a line to prevent them from entering until the police arrived and dispersed the crowd.

In New York City’s Foley Square, a cheer went up among protesters when a group of NYPD officers took a knee in a show of solidarity.

In Oklahoma City, cameras also captured sheriff’s deputies taking a knee, with some hugging protesters near the Oklahoma County Jail.

And in Flint, Michigan, video showed Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson telling a crowd of protesters that he’d ordered his deputies to lower their batons and that he wanted to make the event “a parade, not a protest.” The crowd then applauded the sheriff and invited him to join the march.

1:12 a.m.: Entire Washington, D.C. National Guard now activated

The entire Washington, D.C. National Guard has been activated by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to assist U.S. Park Police in the city, says Master Sergeant Craig Clapper, a spokesman for the DC National Guard.

Clapper says the additional forces will be unarmed and in a support role to U.S. Park police and that they will be equipped in protective riot gear.

Last night, elements of the D.C. National Guard were sent to Lafayette Park in front of the White House and to other landmarks on the National Mall.

The Army Secretary is in charge of the D.C. National Guard because it is the nation’s only federalized National Guard since it is not run by a state governor due to the fact that the district is not a state.

Clapper would not disclose the number of additional guardsmen that would be activated.

The size of the entire D.C. National Guard is 3,400 personnel.

12:41 a.m.: Clashes continue in some cities, while others are more calm

Arrests during Sunday’s protests have driven the total number of demonstrator arrests to more than 4,000 since protests began early in the week, according to reports.

Confrontations between police and protesters continued for another night in Brooklyn, New York, where demonstrators clashed with officers outside Barclay’s Center.

In Boston, an SUV drove through a crowd of protesters but officials said no one appeared to be seriously hurt.

In Washington, D.C., members of the U.S. Marshals Service and DEA agents were called in to assist National Guard troops responding to protests near the White House, a Department of Justice official said.

In Atlanta, two police officers were fired for using excessive force during an arrest of two college students during Saturday night’s protests. Video of the incident appeared to show officers Tase the two students as they sat in their vehicle, and then forcefully drag them out of the car.

Protests in other cities, however, remained largely peaceful Sunday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said protesters were “largely cooperative” in his state. Large crowds surrounded the State Capitol in Denver but stayed calm, according to reports.

