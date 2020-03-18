Georgia volunteers help get supplies for endangered seniors

Courtesy Southern Grace Hospice(ATLANTA) — Right when they’re needed most, volunteers and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to help as many Americans take extra precautions to limit the elderly’s potential exposure to COVID-19.

Southern Grace Hospice, located just outside Atlanta, has seen a surge in community members offering up their time and goodwill to get seniors the supplies they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to make sure all our seniors are food secure for at least two weeks,” said Yasna Grainger, community liaison for Southern Grace Hospice. “It’s dangerous for them to leave their homes so we’re relying on help from the community.”

Help is coming in the form of parents, teachers and teens stopping by to drop off food, water and disinfecting supplies — hoping to keep some of the most vulnerable people in their neighborhood safe from COVID-19.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 100 people in the U.S., most of whom were over 60 and many lived in nursing facilities.

“Our patients really appreciate the community stepping up,” Grainger said. “Please keep the donations coming.”

