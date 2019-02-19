'Get off my dog!' Owner fights hawk that attacked her Yorkie puppy

Obtained by ABC News(LAS VEGAS) — Dramatic home surveillance video shows the moment a hawk brazenly attacked a puppy in its Las Vegas backyard, causing its owner to swoop in and save her.

The hawk can be seen flapping its wings excitedly as it grabs hold of the tiny dog. The hawk attempts to fly away with its prize but the owner soon comes out and tries to shoo it away.

The hawk didn’t give up that easy. It held onto the dog as the owner hit it multiple times with a patio chair cushion.

The bird finally flew away empty-handed after another blow from the cushion made it lose its grip and the dog scurried away. The owner then scooped up the dog and ran inside.

Another video shows the hawk perched on the roof of a nearby home, surveying the ground below it, after losing its potential meal.

Cecilia Celis told Fox Las Vegas affiliate KVVU that she had just let her dogs outside and turned away when the attack began.

Once she realized what was happening, Celis said she began to scream.

“And I was yelling at it, ‘Get off my dog, get off my dog!’” she said.

Lulu and the other pup, Heidi, weigh just 2 pounds.

The hawk was gone by the time animal control showed up, KVVU reported.

