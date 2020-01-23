Girl Scout uses YouTube cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to sell cookies

CatLane/iStock(WESTERVILLE, Ohio) — Girl Scouts aren’t just knocking on doors any longer to sell cookies — they are getting more creative.

Amory Vargo is well on her way to meeting her goal of selling 2,020 boxes of cookies and earning a free week at Girl Scout camp thanks to her video cover of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” to help sell her cookies.

The 9-year-old from Westerville, Ohio, is about halfway to her goal her mom, Samantha Vargo, told “Good Morning America.”

Amory makes a video to sell cookies each year, she said, but this year’s has been the most successful. It has over 100,000 views on YouTube so far.

“She’s a really creative kid,” Vargo said. “The video allows her to showcase that while selling cookies.

Amory got her start in Girl Scouts as a Daisy and made her way up to being a Brownie. Now, she’s a junior. Her mom said Girl Scouts has been a wonderful experience.

“She’s built friendships with wonderful kids and has had great experiences, like zip lining, she might not have otherwise had. And the service projects, she just can’t get enough.”

Her “Truth Hurts” cover took about two weeks to create, her mom said. Originally. Amory was going to go with “Old Town Road” but couldn’t quite get the lyrics to work.

The Lizzo choice, her mom said, “is really fun and playful. She loved putting her spin on it.”

Amory loves all the positive comments on her video., her mom said. You can track her progress here.

