Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95 surrounded by loved ones, son Anderson Cooper says

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Gloria Vanderbilt, mother to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and member of the storied Vanderbilt family, has died at 95 years old.

Cooper confirmed his mother’s death on air on CNN, saying she died at home surrounded by family and friends. He said his mother was diagnosed with advanced cancer in her stomach earlier this month, and it had spread.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

