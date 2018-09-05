Gordon brings dangerous flash flooding, heavy rain to Gulf Coast as storm moves north

Reed Timmer / AccuWeather(BILOXI, Miss.) — Gordon is tearing through the South with heavy rain and dangerous flooding after making landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night.

The storm killed a child in Pensacola, Florida, when strong winds toppled a tree on his family’s mobile home.

Gordon made landfall as a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. It never became a hurricane, as it was 4 mph short of reaching the required classification of 74 mph winds.

As Gordon weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday morning, the storm left about 38,000 customers without power across Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Even though Gordon is weakening, it is also slowing down and dumping heavy rain as it moves north.

Up to 10 inches of rain fell in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

By Thursday morning the rain will move into Arkansas with flooding possible there throughout the day.

Some areas in Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois may get as much as a foot of rain.

