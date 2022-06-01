Grand jury returns 25-count indictment for Buffalo shooting suspect: Source

Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — A grand jury in Erie County, New York, has returned an indictment against alleged Tops supermarket shooter Payton Gendron.

The specific charges contained in the indictment will not be made public until after arraignment, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, however, a law enforcement source told ABC News it’s a 25-count indictment.

Gendron, 18, had previously been indicted on a first-degree murder charge that accused him of killing 10 Black people inside the supermarket on a Saturday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty to that charge and was held without bail.

In addition to the 10 deaths, three others were injured in the attack.

Gendron drove several hours from his home in Conklin, New York, specifically to target the predominantly Black community in what law enforcement has called a racially motivated attack.

The FBI is also conducting an investigation, which the Department of Justice said could lead to federal hate crime and terrorism charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.