Great white shark spotted in Long Island Sound for first time ever: Researchers

Whitepointer/iStock(NEW YORK) — A great white shark measuring nearly 10 feet long has been spotted in Long Island Sound off the Connecticut shore for the first time ever, researchers said on Monday.

The great white was being tracked Monday by the ocean research group Ocearch, the organization said on Twitter.

“Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound,” Ocearch researchers tweeted.

The group said the shark measures 9-feet-8-inches and was spotted off the shore of Greenwich, Connecticut.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

