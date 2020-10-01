Gusty winds and record heat forecast for Northern and Southern California

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gusty, dry winds are expected on Thursday and Friday for parts of Northern California, where the Glass and Dolan Fires are burning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

In addition, more record heat is expected from San Diego and Los Angeles up to Northern California.

On Wednesday, record highs were broken in Long Beach, which reached 105 degress. Los Angeles International Airport hit 92 and Sacramento peaked at 102.

Numerous heat and fire weather warnings and advisories have been issued from Napa down to San Diego on Thursday, including a Red Flag Warning for the northern Bay Area and an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern California.

There is some good news as we get into the weekend as some slight cooling is possible by Sunday for most of California with temperatures coming down into the 80s for some areas.

In the tropics, two tropical waves are moving east and could develop into a tropical cyclone over the next few days.

Some of the models bring one of them into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend so we are monitoring this closely as heavy rain could spill into Florida this weekend.

