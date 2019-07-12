Half a million people pledge to storm Area 51 to 'see them aliens’

DigitalGlobe/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Nearly half a million believers have declared they’re rushing Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

By late Friday, 496,000 Facebook users RSVPd “yes” in hopes of catching up with their other-worldly friends at the event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” on Sept. 20 in the Nevada desert. An additional 494,000 users responded that they were interested.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” according to the event organizer, whose Facebook handle is Sh**posting cause im in shambles.

“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the organizer wrote, referring to the Japanese anime “Naruto” title character’s distinct running style, in which he runs with his arms outstretched straight behind him. The term is also a popular meme.

“Lets see them aliens,” he concluded.

Area 51 is the part of the Nevada desert located in the highly-classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, where conspiracy theorists believe UFO spacecraft are stored.

Would-be alien buddies should brace themselves for possible disappointment, though.

Some social media users expressed concern over the timing of the event.

“Folks, bad news,” Facebook user Jen Petrilli, posted on the event’s discussion page. “This event is planned for September 20th. While I love this planning time, this gives them a lot of time to move the aliens out of Area 51. If we want to get our extraterrestrial pals into safe and loving arms, this needs to ASAP. Love, A friend to the aliens.”

