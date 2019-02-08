Hall monitor, 56, shot at Baltimore high school; adult suspect in custody: Officials

aijohn784/iStock(BALTIMORE) — A staff member was shot at a Baltimore high school on Friday, triggering a shutdown of the building, officials said.

The victim, a 56-year-old hall monitor, was hospitalized and listed in “serious but stable” condition, police officials said.

The 25-year-old suspect — a visitor — entered a vestibule area of the building just after noon and, upon reaching the school’s front door, he or she was confronted by a staff member, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

Students and the remaining staff at Frederick Douglass High School were safe, Baltimore City Public Schools said on Twitter. They have since been dismissed, officials said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved