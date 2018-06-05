Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein Tuesday pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in a New York City courtroom.

Weinstein, 66, wearing dark jeans, a blazer and white shirt, answered “not guilty” in a soft voice when asked how he pleaded to the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

Weinstein was accompanied by defense attorney Benjamin Brafman and was surrounded by court officers during the brief hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court and answered a series of questions from the judge.

“He intends to vigorously defend this case,” Brafman said.

