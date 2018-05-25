Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims speak out, now ‘have real hope for justice’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police in New York City Friday morning to face criminal charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

For at least some of the dozens of women who came forward in recent months to accuse Weinstein of alleged sexual assault or misconduct, this is a day they have been waiting for.

Accuser Asia Argento, who has claimed Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 1997, didn’t mince words when she tweeted, “Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice.”

Argento’s boyfriend and famed chef, Anthony Bourdain, supported her, adding, “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway. #perpwalk.”

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle” actress Annabella Sciorra, who has accused the former producer of rape in the early 1990s, has been tweeting ever since it was announced Thursday that Weinstein would be turning himself into police.

“Can’t wait!” she wrote after the news broke, followed by, “Anyone know where I can get front row seats?!”

Another actress who was among the first women to accuse Weinstein of harassment, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, added a one-word hashtag, “#Justice.”

Time’s Up, an organization born out of the Weinstein scandal that is dedicated to fighting inequality and injustice in the workplace, also posted a lengthy note online.

“Today a man whose actions were so egregious that they spawned a global reckoning has been taken into custody,” the statement read. “Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail.”

Weinstein, 66, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct and has been investigated by the New York Police Department, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the New York Attorney General’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and U.K. authorities. He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

