Heavy rain hits Florida as Gulf Coast braces for looming tropical storm

(NEW YORK) — Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms are hitting South Florida as the Gulf Coast braces for looming Tropical Storm Gordon.

storm warning is in effect for the Gulf Coast and a hurricane watch has been issued from Alabama to Louisiana.

A hurricane watch is in effect along the Mississippi and Alabama coast while a tropical storm warning is in effect across portions of South Florida, the Florida Keys and central Gulf Coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the southern Louisiana area around New Orleans between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch along the border of Alabama and Louisiana because sustained winds are forecast to reach 70 mph, just 4 miles short of hurricane strength.

South Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, and locally southern Florida could see up to 8 inches of rain.

Wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph.

Flash flooding and an isolated tornado are also possible.



Wet Labor Day

A lot of the country will be seeing heavy rain and flooding this Labor Day.

Several storm systems are bringing flash flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

A slow-moving storm system is causing heavy rain and flooding from Kansas to Illinois.

Another separate system is moving through the western Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and flooded roadways to the Houston and Galveston, Texas, areas.

More than a half foot of rain was reported along the coast near Galveston.

