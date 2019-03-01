Heavy snowstorm heading to the Northeast Friday night: What you need to know

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A snowstorm is heading for the Northeast Friday night.

The snow will mostly impact the New York City to Boston region — sparing residents near Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The storm will start around 11 p.m. in New York City and will blanket snow throughout the night in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

Several inches of snow are possible in New York City Friday night and up to six inches may fall in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

By the early morning the snow will be hitting Boston, potentially bringing six to eight inches.

Meanwhile, out West, California is bracing for another storm set to strike Friday night after seeing almost two feet of rain this week.

Some of the heaviest rain for California will begin Friday night and Saturday morning.

The storm will then move east and by Saturday afternoon and night, it’ll be bringing heavy snow to Denver.

By Sunday morning heavy snow will reach Kansas City and St. Louis.

Then Sunday night and into Monday morning, the Northeast region will see another round of snowfall as the storm brings snow, ice and heavy rain from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

